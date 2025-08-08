 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19529198 Edited 8 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hidey ho! The Houdini 20.5 Production Build has been updated to 20.5.684.

Here's a link to all the changes since the last production build update.
Change log

This will be the last production build for Houdini 20.5. Next up....Houdini 21!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Houdini Indie Depot (Win) Depot 502571
macOS 64-bit Houdini Indie Depot (Mac) Depot 502572
