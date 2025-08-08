Hello fellow rats!
I've updated the game with a small patch.
As always, thanks for playing the game! And please leave a positive Steam review if you've been enjoying it. It really helps a lot :)
Here are the patch notes:
Leaderboard! There is now a Leaderboard to view. It displays the top 10 ranked players with your score at the bottom (unless you're in the top 10 then your score is in the top 10 innit) Your RatPoints are automatically uploaded any time the game autosaves, so if you have not played to the point of an auto save since the last update, your score will not be displayed there. Which sadly means a lot of people who played since launch but have since stopped playing won’t be included unless they log in again at some point.
You can find the Leaderboard through the Main Menu on the left side of the screen.
You can also see your RatPoints during gameplay by looking at your Stats Book in the Shop.
New Head Slot Skin: Gunner Rat Helmet. A helmet with a visor and antenna. Awarded for clearing wave 10 or up in Horde mode. Any difficulty.
Sometimes entering Rat Dealer’s shop would trigger the exit condition, meaning you could have automatically skipped it without meaning to. This has been fixed.
Increased the CHz amount rewarded in Horde CHz Chests slightly. It’s more noticeable in the earlier waves.
Added another intro screen. This one recommends using Mouse and Keyboard to play.
While in Horde mode, if you look at the Play Guide through the Pause Menu it will now show the Horde-specific Play Guide.
Baseball Cap Head Slot Skin is now unlocked only if you have cleared wave 5 or up of Horde mode. Any difficulty.
That's all for now. Happy rat killin!
Regards,
Brian
