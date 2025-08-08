Leaderboard! There is now a Leaderboard to view. It displays the top 10 ranked players with your score at the bottom (unless you're in the top 10 then your score is in the top 10 innit) Your RatPoints are automatically uploaded any time the game autosaves, so if you have not played to the point of an auto save since the last update, your score will not be displayed there. Which sadly means a lot of people who played since launch but have since stopped playing won’t be included unless they log in again at some point.

You can find the Leaderboard through the Main Menu on the left side of the screen.

You can also see your RatPoints during gameplay by looking at your Stats Book in the Shop.