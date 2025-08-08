1. Added a confirmation box to the "Open All" function when right-clicking on a map to prevent accidental clicks.

2. Added a pop-up menu to icons by right-clicking them, preventing double-clicking icons from causing them to be ejected.

3. Fixed localization issues with multiple pop-up text.

4. Added the "menu" interface (including other interfaces) to the map by right-clicking.

5. Fixed an issue where mouse UI would leak through the map and icons.

6. Fixed an issue where the menu would automatically close immediately after opening.

7. Added a password retrieval method to the password field.

8. Changed the menu opening from a triple-click to a double-click (since icons and maps can now be right-clicked, no longer requiring a double-click).

9. Added a "Delete All Icons on the Map" function to the map's right-click menu.

10. Complete shadow intensity settings, including ambient light adjustment to adjust dark areas on the map.

11. Automatically display hidden source files on the desktop after deleting 3D icons.

12. Fixed an issue where switching scenes or monitors in full-screen mode would cause the window to become half the screen.

13. Optimized an issue where the zoom and drag buttons were sometimes missing when turning off full-screen mode.

14. If no mods are downloaded, the game will not allow you to enter the mod scene, instead of displaying an empty mod scene.

15. Fixed an issue where previous icons disappeared after exiting and re-entering the game.

16. The current scene and map are now saved when exiting the game, so you can directly enter the last scene and map when you reopen the game.