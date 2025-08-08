Additions
* New credits screen
* Battle bag. The battle bag allows the player to 'freeze' a select number of fish, where they will not die. Later these player will be able to battle using these fish in the Arena.
Update for 08-08-2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1765011
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update