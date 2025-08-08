 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19529061
Update notes via Steam Community
1.2.0.4 is now live. See changes below.

Tweaks

+ Improved dye blending logic.
+ Better logic when determining final dye colour.

Under the hood

+ Added additional safety checks when saving.

~Louis

