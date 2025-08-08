1.2.0.4 is now live. See changes below.
Tweaks
+ Improved dye blending logic.
+ Better logic when determining final dye colour.
Under the hood
+ Added additional safety checks when saving.
~Louis
Patch notes for 1.2.0.4
