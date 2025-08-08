🎬 Cinema Simulator 2025 - Update Notes v0.4.0
🆕 Advertisement System Added
You can now increase your cinema’s customer traffic with a variety of advertisement methods!
Billboard ads
Social media campaigns
Air dancer ads — Yes, those wavy, colorful, inflatable attention-grabbers!
🆕 Vending Machine System Added
Place vending machines in your cinema, stock them with wholesale items, and generate extra income!
This system:
Improves customer satisfaction
Opens up a new revenue stream
🐞 Bug Fixes & ⚙️ Performance Improvements
Several bugs have been fixed
General performance has been optimized
Changed files in this update