POPULAR TODAY
8 August 2025 Build 19528953 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎬 Cinema Simulator 2025 - Update Notes v0.4.0

🆕 Advertisement System Added
You can now increase your cinema’s customer traffic with a variety of advertisement methods!

  • Billboard ads

  • Social media campaigns

  • Air dancer ads — Yes, those wavy, colorful, inflatable attention-grabbers!

🆕 Vending Machine System Added
Place vending machines in your cinema, stock them with wholesale items, and generate extra income!
This system:

  • Improves customer satisfaction

  • Opens up a new revenue stream

🐞 Bug Fixes & ⚙️ Performance Improvements

  • Several bugs have been fixed

  • General performance has been optimized

Changed files in this update

Depot 3098071
  • Loading history…
