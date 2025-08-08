🎬 Cinema Simulator 2025 - Update Notes v0.4.0

🆕 Advertisement System Added

You can now increase your cinema’s customer traffic with a variety of advertisement methods!

Billboard ads

Social media campaigns

Air dancer ads — Yes, those wavy, colorful, inflatable attention-grabbers!

🆕 Vending Machine System Added

Place vending machines in your cinema, stock them with wholesale items, and generate extra income!

This system:

Improves customer satisfaction

Opens up a new revenue stream

🐞 Bug Fixes & ⚙️ Performance Improvements