Hello CEOs! 🤗

This week we focused on camera and zoom polish, UI clarity, and a few balance changes.

Gameplay Improvements

Zoom is smoother and now follows the cursor position.

Viewport expand and collapse keeps the current zoom level where possible and no longer jitters.

National Landmark hover effects scale correctly when zoomed.

Customer demand tooltips resize for zoomed and expanded viewports.

City and locality HUD elements now scale with zoom so they do not appear oversized.

Ordering tutorial now highlights the plus buttons to prompt the next action.

Stand range textures updated for better clarity.

End of Day report now shows expired ingredients to reveal the cost of overordering.

End of Day report includes scrolling news(work in progress).

Balance Changes

Goal rewards increased to 3x previous values to help progression.

Employee salaries reduced by half to help with progression.

Worker speed adjusted to reward having two workers.

Bug Fixes

Fast Forward rapid click no longer causes the game to lock.

Invalid characters in company names no longer block log file creation.

In Development

Purchase probability effects: customers passing through a stand’s range will briefly show their chance to buy.

New research tracks: Promotion: Online, Radio, TV, Light Magic, six customer segment filters Stand and Speed: Cash Register, Wireless Freedom, Nitro Booster Team and Queue: Grill Master, Ice Blower, Sun Blower, Super HD Surround, Super Nova

Unified layout for load and save screens across the game.

GDP events: missing variables after the recent localisation pass addressed for a future build.

Tooling: log browser updated to display currencies.

Development roadmap

We are still estimating the date of release for these updates, but this is roughly what to expect for the next 6 months.

Stat Snapshots – End Of Day screen will show 3 histograms for burgers sold, profit margin, and goals completed, so you can size yourself up against other players playing in the same country.

Game Log Tab – A running feed of every event, tweak, and surprise that hits your business and the city, all in one place.

Achievements - 101 different achievements

Swinging Ingredient Prices – Each week prices jump anywhere from −50 percent to +50 percent, with a handy pop-up showing the changes.

Timed Goals – Every goal set by Master Lee gets a clear deadline, bigger rewards, and story links that chain small wins into the next challenge.

Business Nudge – Master Lee will popup to suggest different strategies and how to improve your business, grow and navigate hard times. For example, taking a loan if you want growth instead of saving.

Sharper Goals and Expansion – Cleaner goal briefs, explicit fail-states, and new Large-sized business goals.

Two-Tier Research – Research will be Experience Points (XP) based instead of time based. Collect XP by completing goals, managing queues and stockout time, and during perfect recipe sales. We will also have Permit based research, collect Permits to unlock new districts and loan options, permits will be granted only through goals.

Queue & Stock Ratings – End Of Day grades your queue handling and stock-outs time, then drops bonus XP based on performance.

Custom Recipes – Tailor each stand’s menu for every customer segment, with one-click Perfect Recipe buttons.

Recipe Shake-ups – Events can now shift the perfect recipe for any segment.

Perfect Pays – Selling a perfect recipe can randomly grant extra XP.

Emergency Restocks – Order mid-day top-ups for a delivery fee.

Permit Rewards – Goals now pay out cash and Permits; expanding to new areas or taking loans cost Permit Points.

Smarter Ordering – The calculator burns XP instead of cash when you need the numbers crunched.

New AI Rivals – Fresh competitor archetypes to keep you on your toes.

Leaflet Mini-game – Drop promo leaflet distributors on strategic spots; placement is a quick chess-like tussle against the AIs

Avatar Uploads – Add personal photos for yourself and your staff

Stand Dashboard – Order ingredients for every stand from one screen.

Stand Pause – Mothball a stand temporarily to save on wages and upkeep.

Hiring – Every new stand needs a worker before it can open, and you need to select your worker from a range

Worker Stats – Each worker has different happiness, service speed, and service quality.

Skill Growth – Workers earn XP by selling burgers, boosting their chance to create XP on perfect sales.

Stamina Matters – Fatigue lowers workers' happiness, speed, and quality

Passive Perks – Workers bring unique bonuses like slower stamina drain or extra XP gain.

Roster Control – Up to three workers per stand, with mid-day swaps and rest scheduling.

Player Levelling – Career and Challenge modes now grant levels, items, and, if approved, Steam trading cards for standout performance.

That is all for this week. Thanks for playing and keep the comments coming; they drive our plans.

👉 Follow the journey

Join our community here:

Live long and prosper 👋

Team Visionaries