8 August 2025 Build 19528947 Edited 8 August 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements
    - Fixed a rare bug of getting stuck on antivirus screen
    - VSync is now always enabled for smoother experience
    - Media playback fixes
    - Minor improvements
  • Tutorial updated
    - A bit more info about train's route
  • Slight gameplay rebalance

Changed files in this update

