8 August 2025 Build 19528939 Edited 8 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Thank you all for the wonderful response to Heatwave so far. Here's a small patch with fixes to some of the issues reported since yesterday.

  • Fixed an error where sometimes you'd be unable to place hydroponiums
  • Fixed an error where aqueducts would cause you to be unable to load saves on Parched Dunes
  • Fixed an error where you couldn't control ERW1N after restarting a phase
  • Fixed a softlock where ERW1N could be built on a cliff
  • Allowed ERW1N to be able to move on wetland
  • Fixed a bug where sparrows required the incorrect atmospheric convection
  • Fix an issue with photo slot overwriting
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't take full map screenshots of finished levels


