Fixed an error where sometimes you'd be unable to place hydroponiums



Fixed an error where aqueducts would cause you to be unable to load saves on Parched Dunes



Fixed an error where you couldn't control ERW1N after restarting a phase



Fixed a softlock where ERW1N could be built on a cliff



Allowed ERW1N to be able to move on wetland



Fixed a bug where sparrows required the incorrect atmospheric convection



Fix an issue with photo slot overwriting



Fixed a bug where you couldn't take full map screenshots of finished levels



Hi all,Thank you all for the wonderful response to Heatwave so far. Here's a small patch with fixes to some of the issues reported since yesterday.