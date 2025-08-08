Thank you all for the wonderful response to Heatwave so far. Here's a small patch with fixes to some of the issues reported since yesterday.
- Fixed an error where sometimes you'd be unable to place hydroponiums
- Fixed an error where aqueducts would cause you to be unable to load saves on Parched Dunes
- Fixed an error where you couldn't control ERW1N after restarting a phase
- Fixed a softlock where ERW1N could be built on a cliff
- Allowed ERW1N to be able to move on wetland
- Fixed a bug where sparrows required the incorrect atmospheric convection
- Fix an issue with photo slot overwriting
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't take full map screenshots of finished levels
Changed files in this update