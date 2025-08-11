1.39.299769 patch notes (stability patch)
-Fixed game breaking bug with sand scorpion burrow mechanic.
-Fixed gamepad input bug causing the game to softlock when hovering a new board time.
-Fixed Heavens Fury targeting.
-Fixed card store exploit.
-Fixed Torch visual bug causing one of the ligh sources to appear on the floor.
-Fixed Door visual bug causing open doors to appear as closed.
-Fixed several count down mechanics to properly run out of turns and disappear.
-Refactored a commonly used method for improved stability, fewer weird edge cases should be possible.
