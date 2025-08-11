 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19528895 Edited 11 August 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.39.299769 patch notes (stability patch)

-Fixed game breaking bug with sand scorpion burrow mechanic.
-Fixed gamepad input bug causing the game to softlock when hovering a new board time.
-Fixed Heavens Fury targeting.
-Fixed card store exploit.
-Fixed Torch visual bug causing one of the ligh sources to appear on the floor.
-Fixed Door visual bug causing open doors to appear as closed.
-Fixed several count down mechanics to properly run out of turns and disappear.
-Refactored a commonly used method for improved stability, fewer weird edge cases should be possible.

Changed files in this update

Windows Demeo Content Depot 1484281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link