Hey everyone,

We fixed a lot of major bugs (like Quest Tracking, very important) and have tons of improvements. This is the most stable build we have had so far, also thanks to our Full-time Testers and you guys testing and giving Feedback! Thanks a lot 🥰🙏

The Demo Version was also updated, in case you want to try that first!



Very brief Video of 2 of the Features we have in the current build and a little Sneak-Peak:



Let's get right to it then!

NEW FEATURES

STORY:

New media player UI with controls (loop, scrub, reset, skip, pause..) in cutscenes! Also for the NSFW ones 😏

You can now drown your car in water and get a new one at EzRentals (Car Rental Place).

Saving and loading from vehicles will work, and will improve (no visual indicator that quick save is going through right now but it is and it will come!)

We have removed obtaining the assault rifle for now while we work on a better economy/progression system. (the shooting range is also easier don't worry!)

STUDIO:

Characters "look at" will now smoothly transition in and out.

INCOMING FEATURES

Combat! Teases will arrive soon enough. You will also be able to play around with that in future builds in special Test-Levels.

Environmental traps! (sneak peeks on the way!)

Water vehicles!

Improvement of vaulting.

Phone interface to call for services (like tow your car for instance)

BUGFIXES

STORY MODE:

Improved the Save/Load system a lot. Should be "unbreakable" now!

Fixed duplicate ghost Weapon Fire input in keybind menu.

Camera now collides with doors (you can no longer have a camera go through a glass door while turning your back from it and use interaction to open it)

Removed some misleading buttons in customization menu for controller input (not fully controller friendly yet)

Fixed some customization clothings clipping.

Fixed player name in dialogues showing as blank (may be rare instances of it still)

Fixed customization not reflected on main screen characters.

Fixed Charity and Carmen Textures.

Fixed dollar sign position in dialogues being inconsistent.

Ruins should now always be tracked when starting the quest to investigate them.

Fixed Joe having hair (he's not supposed to, who gave him a wig!)

Fixed duplicate quest list when entering/exiting car while pressing the show quests input.

You should no longer be able to retain an abandoned quest when running out of its bounds for too long.

Fixed Marcia car scene not being skippable.

Fixed customization carrying over after cutscenes.

Fixed eye contact not kicking in for some dialogues.

Fixed a critical corrupted save bug if you loaded a save game from main menu without having shut down the game prior.

You can no longer trigger a sunbathing event while running outside quest bounds.

Plugged some holes in the temple which allowed the player to sneak past the guard.

Fixed multiple issues at the muddler's event.

Basil can no longer be interacted with during the investigation scene at the hotel.

Fixed vehicle UI overlapping in menus and customization.

Fixed a critical bug where NPCs could be the wrong ones and their data swapped.

Improved hair physics initialization.

Car will now be hidden in some dialogues if it's in the way of the camera.

Fixed bad orientation when chatting to Charli.

Fixed critical controller issues.

Fixed achievement progression for Sunbathing.

STUDIO MODE:

Fixed hair having no collision.

Fixed props not colliding with poses.

Fixed weather not being saved.

Fixed some widgets indexing camera settings.

Fixed test button on cameras.

Fixed mute and transform gizmo synchronization between menus.

Fixed target for cameras being right in front of the screen blocking the view.

Removed climax button in a pose which did not have a climax.

Fixed thunder/lightning slider not appearing in the weather controls on some lower resolutions.

Fixed genitals size slider not working past a certain amount of physics simulated (limp)

Kissing poses can no longer enable look at feature.

KNOWN ISSUES

You can't use Savegames from previous Versions. That will not be a problem in the final Version of the Game if course! But as long as we are still in Early Access, using old Savegames is not fully supported.

We are aware that some objectives may not appear to complete in the quest list (they do complete but don't update the log). We have an incoming rework that should fix it!

Physics are a bit out of control (the character is super powerful when it comes to physics) and it can cause heavy fall damage from projection.

You can vault inside collision and get stuck, WIP!

As you can see we were very busy and the progress is excellent 💪😎

We hope you enjoy the new build and that you have a wonderful weekend ahead 🍹🥳