🎉 Hello Figure Shop Simulator Community!

With the v0.2.8 update, we've introduced many new features, improvements, and bug fixes to further enhance your figure shop experience!

We've been carefully listening to your feedback and continue to improve the game step by step. Here's what's new in this update:

👑 Epic Printer & Epic Figures

As promised, the long-awaited Epic Printer and Epic Figures are now available!

Epic Printer : Unlike standard printers, this one allows you to produce exclusive figure sets only available through it—upgrade your shop to the next level!

Epic Figures: Larger and more impressive designs! These figures are sure to become collector favorites.

🖌️ Decoration Features

Your shop is now truly your own!

With the new update:

You can paint the walls, floor, and ceiling of your shop and storage area in different colors.

Customize the atmosphere of your shop to match your own style!

More wall and floor options will be added in future updates—this is just the beginning!

🕒 Working Hours Update

We reviewed your feedback and made some adjustments to the shop hours:

Customers now visit your shop between 07:00 and 19:00 .

From 19:00 to 00:00, the shop is closed to customers, but you can continue producing figures.

This means an extra 2 hours of production time at night for those who prefer nighttime crafting—fill up your stock and be ready for the next day!

🛠️ Improvements & Bug Fixes