CTS Update v1.2 is here – and it comes with TWO new DLCs!

Update Highlights

Adjustable driver’s seat & mirrors – Set the perfect seating and viewing position



– Set the perfect seating and viewing position More realism for passengers – Higher passenger density, improved boarding logic



– Higher passenger density, improved boarding logic New gameplay rewards for buses – XP for correct indicator use & signal compliance



– XP for correct indicator use & signal compliance Multilingual station announcements – 9 new language options available



– 9 new language options available “Standard” timetable profile – Reduced delays, smoother operations



🚌 MAN Lion’s City A26 & A47 – Flexibility and Realism

MAN Lion’s City A26 (14.7 m) – High capacity, rear-steering third axle, perfect for busy routes



– High capacity, rear-steering third axle, perfect for busy routes MAN Lion’s City A47 (10.5 m) – Compact, agile, with upright engine – ideal for narrow city streets



– Compact, agile, with upright engine – ideal for narrow city streets Highly detailed 3D models with extensive interior details



Original audio recordings for engines, doors, and interior



Realistic vehicle physics for an authentic driving feel



🚋 DÜWAG GT6 – The classic articulated tram

Sensitive controller handle for precise acceleration and braking



for precise acceleration and braking Mechanical rollband destination display & functional IBIS system



& functional Authentic interior lighting with incandescent bulbs



Multiple liveries for a personalized look



Realistic shunting system for flexible maneuvering



🆕 Update v1.2 – Full changelog

Adjustable driver’s seat (hold right mouse button + move mouse)



Adjustable mirrors (hold left mouse button + move mouse)



Improved cornering behavior for AI buses



More driving sounds for buses



CityRegioTram: optimized parking brake



Adjusted seating positions for more realism



Passengers use alternate doors if one is closed



Increased passenger density



Additional pedestrian paths and groups at Lise-Meitner-Platz



Indicator control can now be set in the gameplay options



Steering wheel auto-return disabled for mouse steering



New languages: German (m/f), English (m/f), Italian, French, Chinese, Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Russian



New “Standard” timetable profile to reduce delays



XP for correct indicator use when driving buses



XP for obeying/ignoring signals when driving buses



Shuji-Nakamura-Platz: fixed a signal incorrectly showing “Signal ignored”



📦 Available now

MAN Lion’s City A26 & A47 Bus DLC – €9.90



– €9.90 DÜWAG GT6 Tram DLC – €14.99



– €14.99 Update v1.2.0 – free for all CTS owners



With today’supdate, we’re not only enhancing the gameplay experience with numerous improvements and new features – we’re also releasing two brand-new, faithfully recreated vehicle DLCs for your fleet:Whether you prefer modern city transport with maximum realism or a nostalgic trip back to the tram heritage of the 1950s & 60s – you can experience both starting today!Two authentically recreated MAN city buses, fully licensed and developed in cooperation withandA historical tram model (built 1958–1967), lovingly recreated with authentic technology and many interactive features.

