CTS Update v1.2 is here – and it comes with TWO new DLCs!
With today’s v1.2 update, we’re not only enhancing the gameplay experience with numerous improvements and new features – we’re also releasing two brand-new, faithfully recreated vehicle DLCs for your fleet:
Whether you prefer modern city transport with maximum realism or a nostalgic trip back to the tram heritage of the 1950s & 60s – you can experience both starting today!
Update Highlights
- Adjustable driver’s seat & mirrors – Set the perfect seating and viewing position
- More realism for passengers – Higher passenger density, improved boarding logic
- New gameplay rewards for buses – XP for correct indicator use & signal compliance
- Multilingual station announcements – 9 new language options available
- “Standard” timetable profile – Reduced delays, smoother operations
🚌 MAN Lion’s City A26 & A47 – Flexibility and RealismTwo authentically recreated MAN city buses, fully licensed and developed in cooperation with MAN Truck & Bus and Dr. Richard.
- MAN Lion’s City A26 (14.7 m) – High capacity, rear-steering third axle, perfect for busy routes
- MAN Lion’s City A47 (10.5 m) – Compact, agile, with upright engine – ideal for narrow city streets
- Highly detailed 3D models with extensive interior details
- Original audio recordings for engines, doors, and interior
- Realistic vehicle physics for an authentic driving feel
🚋 DÜWAG GT6 – The classic articulated tramA historical tram model (built 1958–1967), lovingly recreated with authentic technology and many interactive features.
- Sensitive controller handle for precise acceleration and braking
- Mechanical rollband destination display & functional IBIS system
- Authentic interior lighting with incandescent bulbs
- Multiple liveries for a personalized look
- Realistic shunting system for flexible maneuvering
🆕 Update v1.2 – Full changelog
Vehicles
- Adjustable driver’s seat (hold right mouse button + move mouse)
- Adjustable mirrors (hold left mouse button + move mouse)
- Improved cornering behavior for AI buses
- More driving sounds for buses
- CityRegioTram: optimized parking brake
Passengers & Driver
- Adjusted seating positions for more realism
- Passengers use alternate doors if one is closed
- Increased passenger density
- Additional pedestrian paths and groups at Lise-Meitner-Platz
Controls & Options
- Indicator control can now be set in the gameplay options
- Steering wheel auto-return disabled for mouse steering
Station Announcements
- New languages: German (m/f), English (m/f), Italian, French, Chinese, Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Russian
Timetable & Gameplay
- New “Standard” timetable profile to reduce delays
- XP for correct indicator use when driving buses
- XP for obeying/ignoring signals when driving buses
- Shuji-Nakamura-Platz: fixed a signal incorrectly showing “Signal ignored”
📦 Available now
- MAN Lion’s City A26 & A47 Bus DLC – €9.90
- DÜWAG GT6 Tram DLC – €14.99
- Update v1.2.0 – free for all CTS owners
Hop in, start driving, and enjoy even more realism and variety in City Transport Simulator!
