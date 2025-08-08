Fixed another bug that could cause upgrades to reset
Buffed the bait score bonus when fishing during thunderstorms (this will not reflect the bait score value you see in the bottom right as this value only displays the flat value of the bait)
Added a flat 10% bait score value buff when playing on fish catching machine diffuclty
Thanks!
Hotfix and balancing
Update notes via Steam Community
