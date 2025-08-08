 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19528543
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed another bug that could cause upgrades to reset
Buffed the bait score bonus when fishing during thunderstorms (this will not reflect the bait score value you see in the bottom right as this value only displays the flat value of the bait)
Added a flat 10% bait score value buff when playing on fish catching machine diffuclty

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

