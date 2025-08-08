 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19528461 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

Fixed tool development resources overview so the correct number of resources now fits on a single line.
Fixed Elder Token not being removed from shelter storage when consumed.

Visual Clarity

Renamed Cold Snap event actions to make their effects clearer.
Added visual indicators for tiles that are protected and holding back spread during the final Cold Snap event.
Added tile info text for the Cold Snap event when Delay or Protect effects are active.

