Bug Fixes
Fixed tool development resources overview so the correct number of resources now fits on a single line.
Fixed Elder Token not being removed from shelter storage when consumed.
Visual Clarity
Renamed Cold Snap event actions to make their effects clearer.
Added visual indicators for tiles that are protected and holding back spread during the final Cold Snap event.
Added tile info text for the Cold Snap event when Delay or Protect effects are active.
Patch 1.0.207
