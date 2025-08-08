🛒 Patch Notes – Version 0.3.0 "Butcher’s Update"
◻️ MAJOR NEW FEATURE: THE BUTCHERY
Free placement for the butchery, allowing you to customize the space as you like.
Added butcher-themed decorations to personalize your store.
7 new traditional butcher items added.
13 new self-service products added.
◻️ RESTOCKER
Fixed a bug where the restocker wouldn't refill shelves with missing items.
Fixed a bug where the restocker would steal the pallet from the player’s pallet jack or stacker.
Fixed a bug where restockers would walk through shelves.
Fixed other minor bugs related to the restocker and optimized the code.
Added the ability to see the restocker’s current action when hovering over their avatar.
◻️ CHECKOUT
Fixed a bug that blocked the player after leaving a checkout station.
Fixed a bug where customers would go to closed checkout counters.
◻️ BAKERY
Added an error message in case of incorrect placement of bakery furniture.
◻️ ITEMS
Added the item: "Banana".
Adjusted the number of razors on pegs, increased from 10 to 15.
Adjusted the number of 2-pack toothbrushes on pegs, decreased from 40 to 30.
Adjusted the number of ointments on pegs, decreased from 20 to 15.
Adjusted the number of 6-pack toothbrushes on pegs, decreased from 40 to 30.
Changed the positioning of several items on shelves (position, rotation, size).
Rebalanced the quantity of certain fruits and vegetables on shelves.
Fixed a bug with the 3D model of cans in pallets.
Cashiers, lockers, and machines are now available for unlimited purchase (however, they remain limited when placing them).
◻️ MULTIPLAYER
Fixed a bug where the restocker could take pallets from the pallet jack or stacker of a non-host player.
Fixed a bug preventing the non-host player from operating the checkout after scanning a few items.
Fixed a bug causing glitched boxes to appear when the non-host player emptied a shelf.
Fixed a bug where the non-host player saw the store as open when it was closed, or vice versa.
Fixed a bug where extension door #12 was not properly synchronized between players.
Fixed a margin synchronization issue for the non-host player.
◻️ SHELVES
Added the new "dispenser shelf".
Fixed a bug that displayed key prompts on shelves even when they weren't being hovered over.
◻️ WAREHOUSE
Updated the labels on the racks.
Added a door to access the stockroom after unlocking store extension #19.
Fixed a camera bug when exiting the stacker.
Fixed a bug that caused trucks to deliver empty pallets.
Increased the speed of the pallet stacker.
Fixed a bug where some pallets remained empty even after placing a box on them.
Fixed a bug preventing racks from being placed back in their original position due to lingering collisions.
Fixed a bug where a pallet remained floating after being dropped from the pallet jack.
Pallets left on the floor (after restarting the game) are now automatically moved to the Sorting Area.
◻️ COLLECTION MENU
Added the option to hide locked items.
Added the option to hide categories.
Added item info on hover: "price", "price per unit", and "unlock level".
Fixed a bug that prevented the search bar from functioning.
◻️ ITEMS
Fixed a bug where customers would buy fruits and vegetables while they were still on a scale.
Fixed an animation bug where carts would clip into scales.
◻️ SOUND
Added a sound effect when selling a piece of furniture or decoration.
Added a shopping cart ambient sound.
◻️ OTHER
Complete visual overhaul of all game menus.
Fixed a bug that allowed players to place signs outside the store.
Fixed a bug that allowed freezers to be stacked on top of each other.
Fixed an animation bug when retrieving items from a box.
Fixed a bug that caused duplicate supports to appear for some items on the PC.
Fixed a bug displaying incorrect items in the "Out of Stock" tab.
Added a store overview menu (summary view).
Fixed a bug that allowed floating pallets to be placed with the pallet jack.
Fixed a bug causing the stacker menu to open automatically when loading a save.
Fixed a bug where customers complained about missing items that were actually in stock.
Fixed the display of save statistics in the main menu.
Fixed a bug that prevented floor tiles from being placed near the wine cellar doors.
Added the ability to open the save file folder directly.
Added the ability to duplicate a save file.
Added quick price adjustment buttons in the stock page.
Removed the Early Access popup at game startup.
Updated the game tutorial.
Fixed the sitting animation of the player while at the checkout.
Fixed a bug where the player kept walking after opening a menu.
Added a new "Need help?" icon on the in-game computer to access the new tutorial.
Fixed a bug where the "Sorting Area" was not translated.
Added the ability to discard and sort items using a trash bin.
Fixed a bug that prevented the number of days from updating properly.
Added the option to sell a locker directly from its menu.
Added 138 new icons for signage panels.
Added an option to quickly switch between AZERTY and QWERTY key layouts.
Fixed a bug where bakery shelves opened a menu when the scanner was equipped.
Added new lockers: "Fruits & Vegetables", "Butchery", and "Butchery Lockers".
Changed files in this update