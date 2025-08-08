 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19528451 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛒 Patch Notes – Version 0.3.0 "Butcher’s Update"

◻️ MAJOR NEW FEATURE: THE BUTCHERY

  • Free placement for the butchery, allowing you to customize the space as you like.

  • Added butcher-themed decorations to personalize your store.

  • 7 new traditional butcher items added.

  • 13 new self-service products added.

◻️ RESTOCKER

  • Fixed a bug where the restocker wouldn't refill shelves with missing items.

  • Fixed a bug where the restocker would steal the pallet from the player’s pallet jack or stacker.

  • Fixed a bug where restockers would walk through shelves.

  • Fixed other minor bugs related to the restocker and optimized the code.

  • Added the ability to see the restocker’s current action when hovering over their avatar.

◻️ CHECKOUT

  • Fixed a bug that blocked the player after leaving a checkout station.

  • Fixed a bug where customers would go to closed checkout counters.

◻️ BAKERY

  • Added an error message in case of incorrect placement of bakery furniture.

◻️ ITEMS

  • Added the item: "Banana".

  • Adjusted the number of razors on pegs, increased from 10 to 15.

  • Adjusted the number of 2-pack toothbrushes on pegs, decreased from 40 to 30.

  • Adjusted the number of ointments on pegs, decreased from 20 to 15.

  • Adjusted the number of 6-pack toothbrushes on pegs, decreased from 40 to 30.

  • Changed the positioning of several items on shelves (position, rotation, size).

  • Rebalanced the quantity of certain fruits and vegetables on shelves.

  • Fixed a bug with the 3D model of cans in pallets.

  • Cashiers, lockers, and machines are now available for unlimited purchase (however, they remain limited when placing them).

◻️ MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed a bug where the restocker could take pallets from the pallet jack or stacker of a non-host player.

  • Fixed a bug preventing the non-host player from operating the checkout after scanning a few items.

  • Fixed a bug causing glitched boxes to appear when the non-host player emptied a shelf.

  • Fixed a bug where the non-host player saw the store as open when it was closed, or vice versa.

  • Fixed a bug where extension door #12 was not properly synchronized between players.

  • Fixed a margin synchronization issue for the non-host player.

◻️ SHELVES

  • Added the new "dispenser shelf".

  • Fixed a bug that displayed key prompts on shelves even when they weren't being hovered over.

◻️ WAREHOUSE

  • Updated the labels on the racks.

  • Added a door to access the stockroom after unlocking store extension #19.

  • Fixed a camera bug when exiting the stacker.

  • Fixed a bug that caused trucks to deliver empty pallets.

  • Increased the speed of the pallet stacker.

  • Fixed a bug where some pallets remained empty even after placing a box on them.

  • Fixed a bug preventing racks from being placed back in their original position due to lingering collisions.

  • Fixed a bug where a pallet remained floating after being dropped from the pallet jack.

  • Pallets left on the floor (after restarting the game) are now automatically moved to the Sorting Area.

◻️ COLLECTION MENU

  • Added the option to hide locked items.

  • Added the option to hide categories.

  • Added item info on hover: "price", "price per unit", and "unlock level".

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the search bar from functioning.

◻️ ITEMS

  • Fixed a bug where customers would buy fruits and vegetables while they were still on a scale.

  • Fixed an animation bug where carts would clip into scales.

◻️ SOUND

  • Added a sound effect when selling a piece of furniture or decoration.

  • Added a shopping cart ambient sound.

◻️ OTHER

  • Complete visual overhaul of all game menus.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to place signs outside the store.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed freezers to be stacked on top of each other.

  • Fixed an animation bug when retrieving items from a box.

  • Fixed a bug that caused duplicate supports to appear for some items on the PC.

  • Fixed a bug displaying incorrect items in the "Out of Stock" tab.

  • Added a store overview menu (summary view).

  • Fixed a bug that allowed floating pallets to be placed with the pallet jack.

  • Fixed a bug causing the stacker menu to open automatically when loading a save.

  • Fixed a bug where customers complained about missing items that were actually in stock.

  • Fixed the display of save statistics in the main menu.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented floor tiles from being placed near the wine cellar doors.

  • Added the ability to open the save file folder directly.

  • Added the ability to duplicate a save file.

  • Added quick price adjustment buttons in the stock page.

  • Removed the Early Access popup at game startup.

  • Updated the game tutorial.

  • Fixed the sitting animation of the player while at the checkout.

  • Fixed a bug where the player kept walking after opening a menu.

  • Added a new "Need help?" icon on the in-game computer to access the new tutorial.

  • Fixed a bug where the "Sorting Area" was not translated.

  • Added the ability to discard and sort items using a trash bin.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the number of days from updating properly.

  • Added the option to sell a locker directly from its menu.

  • Added 138 new icons for signage panels.

  • Added an option to quickly switch between AZERTY and QWERTY key layouts.

  • Fixed a bug where bakery shelves opened a menu when the scanner was equipped.

  • Added new lockers: "Fruits & Vegetables", "Butchery", and "Butchery Lockers".

Changed files in this update

