Added butcher-themed decorations to personalize your store.

Free placement for the butchery, allowing you to customize the space as you like.

Added the ability to see the restocker’s current action when hovering over their avatar.

Fixed other minor bugs related to the restocker and optimized the code.

Fixed a bug where restockers would walk through shelves.

Fixed a bug where the restocker would steal the pallet from the player’s pallet jack or stacker.

Fixed a bug where the restocker wouldn't refill shelves with missing items.

Fixed a bug where customers would go to closed checkout counters.

Fixed a bug that blocked the player after leaving a checkout station.

Added an error message in case of incorrect placement of bakery furniture.

Added the item: "Banana".

Adjusted the number of razors on pegs, increased from 10 to 15.

Adjusted the number of 2-pack toothbrushes on pegs, decreased from 40 to 30.

Adjusted the number of ointments on pegs, decreased from 20 to 15.

Adjusted the number of 6-pack toothbrushes on pegs, decreased from 40 to 30.

Changed the positioning of several items on shelves (position, rotation, size).

Rebalanced the quantity of certain fruits and vegetables on shelves.

Fixed a bug with the 3D model of cans in pallets.