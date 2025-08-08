Version 9.0.1

Changes:

\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Spirit bonuses multipliers for the Guilds

\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Battle Cry effects multipliers

\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from Oracle tree

\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from the Medals of Recognition

The milestones in Pharaoh’s Vault was changed to horizontal view

Changed the UX of the Sacred Cards/Lost Inscriptions and Ancient Artifacts/Beasts in Tavern and Scarab’s game respectively

Added Skye’s animations to Scarab’s game results

Changed the default hero power from 100 to 0

The offline earnings will unlock once you reach stage 49 instead of 12

Added Cobra Keys, Soul Ember and Twilight Hourglass to the event shops to be bought by event currencies