 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19528445 Edited 8 August 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 9.0.1

Changes:

  • \[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Spirit bonuses multipliers for the Guilds

  • \[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Battle Cry effects multipliers

  • \[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from Oracle tree

  • \[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from the Medals of Recognition

  • The milestones in Pharaoh’s Vault was changed to horizontal view

  • Changed the UX of the Sacred Cards/Lost Inscriptions and Ancient Artifacts/Beasts in Tavern and Scarab’s game respectively

  • Added Skye’s animations to Scarab’s game results

  • Changed the default hero power from 100 to 0

  • The offline earnings will unlock once you reach stage 49 instead of 12

  • Added Cobra Keys, Soul Ember and Twilight Hourglass to the event shops to be bought by event currencies

  • Added countdowns for leader hero respawn after death


Fixes:

  • Optimized various graphics and animations in the game, reducing the build size and memory use

  • Additional notification in Tavern for beers to tokens conversion

  • Added tooltip to all scarab symbols

  • Fixed the rare bug where Tavern bonus popup would crash

  • Fixed the bug with beasts tooltip in the player inspection window

 

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:.

https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/



Changed files in this update

Windows Firestone Content Depot 1013321
  • Loading history…
macOS Firestone Idle RPG Mac Depot Depot 1013323
  • Loading history…
Linux Firestone Idle RPG Linux Depot Depot 1013324
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link