Version 9.0.1
Changes:
\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Spirit bonuses multipliers for the Guilds
\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Battle Cry effects multipliers
\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from Oracle tree
\[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from the Medals of Recognition
The milestones in Pharaoh’s Vault was changed to horizontal view
Changed the UX of the Sacred Cards/Lost Inscriptions and Ancient Artifacts/Beasts in Tavern and Scarab’s game respectively
Added Skye’s animations to Scarab’s game results
Changed the default hero power from 100 to 0
The offline earnings will unlock once you reach stage 49 instead of 12
Added Cobra Keys, Soul Ember and Twilight Hourglass to the event shops to be bought by event currencies
Added countdowns for leader hero respawn after death
Fixes:
Optimized various graphics and animations in the game, reducing the build size and memory use
Additional notification in Tavern for beers to tokens conversion
Added tooltip to all scarab symbols
Fixed the rare bug where Tavern bonus popup would crash
Fixed the bug with beasts tooltip in the player inspection window
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
