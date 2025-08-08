 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19528444 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

KESTREL 0-2 Changes:

  • KESTREL 0-2 Disguise will now copy Clothings from other players. KESTREL 0-2 Disguise Meele attack is now more Reliable to Hit Survivors.

  • KESTREL 0-2 Attacking behavior has been changed. It now more Reliable to Meele Attack

  • KESTREL 0-2 reduced the "LOW DISTNACE" trigger range.

  • KESTREL 0-2 character Size.

  • KESTREL 0-2 Idle Animation.

  • KESTREL 0-2 Teleport functionality, you can hold down 1 to see your Teleport Destination. KESTREL 0-2 Teleport CD from 60 to 30sec.
    KESTREL 0-2 Teleport causes a 2sec Attack delay similar to NITROUS PM56-C Dash.

  • KESTREL 0-2 Nurse Set Bundle Hat and Skin included with a Medic Nurse hat. for a price of 5USD.

Added:

  • TV's play a Ambience Sound when they are enabled.

  • Leaderboards + remade the Stats and achievement saving system.

  • Steam Inventory filters.

  • Wardrobe Catalog: you are able to view the Items now.

Fixed:

  • Closets won't "Block" or "Moveaway" Players. anymore

  • EMMA A-1 ceiling ability won't block players anymore.

  • EMMA A-1 ceiling moving cause sometimes being stuck between high Objects.

  • Wardrobe Items Showed the wrong name.

  • Acoins won't turn Pink anymore.

  • While Dancing and being crouched broke the Camera.

  • Factory Toolbox being gray and not blue how it originally was.

  • Survivors could Levitate/Push other Survivors when Looking up.

  • Fixed 1000 shots, but 1 bullet gets wasted.

  • Survivors after QTE being at theexact position where the animatronic is standing.

Changed:

  • Reduced The Size of the Reviving Hitbox, you now able to pickup Bags below the Circle.

  • Medic can also see other Medics now, its shown as a + symbol.

  • Survivor's have a more yellow color of the lamp.

  • LAST RETAR Aqua skin now have blue gas.

  • EMMA A-1 ceiling cancel has 1 sec delay.

