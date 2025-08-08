 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19528367 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ride on Google3D with your own GPX file.

When you start Google3D, you can select and ride your own GPX file as an experimental feature in the menu.

By repeatedly pressing the left/right arrow keys, you can also fine-tune the rider position.

You can also adjust the camera using the up/down arrow keys and Page Up/Page Down.

Saving these values will be available in a future minor update.

https://youtu.be/m2uVhl3Leu0

I add 3 GPX Examples

NordseeMan Wilhelmshaven Germany

CycleClassics 2024 Hamburg Germany

a longer ride of the TDF 2024 France

Changed files in this update

