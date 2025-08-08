 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19528353
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Resolved an issue where \[Miki] was incorrectly granted rewards during resource contest events.

  2. Addressed a bug where multiple hero skill upgrades occurring simultaneously did not correctly apply expected level increases.

