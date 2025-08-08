 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19528276 Edited 8 August 2025 – 15:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, friends!

We’re excited to announce that the game now offers full support for Steam Deck and Linux!

Steam Deck users can enjoy dedicated graphics presets designed to provide a smooth and comfortable experience right out of the box.

It’s the perfect time to try the game on your favorite device!

We’re also actively working on the macOS version — stay tuned for updates!

To download the latest updates for Steam Deck, go to the game’s properties, open the “Compatibility” section, select “Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool,” and choose “Steam Linux Runtime” from the drop-down list.

P.S. The green “Full Steam Deck Compatibility” status will appear on the game’s Steam page soon.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1114152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link