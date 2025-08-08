Hello, friends!

We’re excited to announce that the game now offers full support for Steam Deck and Linux!

Steam Deck users can enjoy dedicated graphics presets designed to provide a smooth and comfortable experience right out of the box.

It’s the perfect time to try the game on your favorite device!

We’re also actively working on the macOS version — stay tuned for updates!

To download the latest updates for Steam Deck, go to the game’s properties, open the “Compatibility” section, select “Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool,” and choose “Steam Linux Runtime” from the drop-down list.

P.S. The green “Full Steam Deck Compatibility” status will appear on the game’s Steam page soon.