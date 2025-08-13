August 12 Update Notice

Note: Updating may cause data errors when continuing the game. Please complete your current game session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where no pop-up appeared when Steam initialization failed.

Fixed an issue where the number of school items was not restored after reconnection, and an error occurred in the player's flight status settings.

Fixed a bug where the Abyss entry count for the client player was not effective.

Fixed an issue where interaction with the ERIS portal was not possible.

Fixed a phantom error that occurred when continuing the game.

Fixed a room error related to HYPERION .

Fixed an issue with incorrect initial drops for the Psychedelic Butterfly.

Beta Branch Update

Major Update \[ Fire Support ] Now in Beta Branch

Update Summary

Blackdog Patch System: Players will receive a Black Dog Patch (item bundle) after each defeat to help Agents dominate the Abyss.

Comprehensive Weapon Adjustments and Optimization: Optimized mechanics and feel of numerous weapons, reworked some weapons, and adjusted all weapon values according to the new damage mechanics. (Continuous optimization in progress)

Weapon Visual Effects Optimization: Enhanced enemy bullet visibility and reduced player attack effects. (Continuous optimization in progress)

New Items: New batch of attack speed, range, and projectile items.

High-Definition Weapon Artwork Update

This update is currently in testing. We welcome everyone to experience it and provide feedback. We will continue to optimize and adjust based on the situation.

Key Points of Weapon Optimization and Adjustments

Adjusted the underlying damage mechanics and added damage bonuses for each resource to their respective weapon types. Most weapons have undergone damage adjustments to adapt to the new version's damage configuration.

VOLTEDGE

Mechanism adjustment: Charge time no longer continuously decreases, but damage increases with each slash.

VAJRA

Significantly reduced the cooldown time of the messenger. The messenger's attack range now scales with damage growth.

RAGNAROK

Optimized charge time and reduced the difficulty of retrieving the axe. Increased fire gauntlet attack speed and damage.

AVALANCHE

Fixed the error of dealing damage twice, shortened weapon charge time.

OBLIVION

Shortened charge time and added enemy penetration effect.

CATALYST

New mechanism: Enemies will instantly explode when marked layers exceed 9.

COGDRIVE

Significantly shortened all charge times. Fixed the bug where damage could be taken during stage 3 charge dash attack.

WILDSHIFT

Fixed the error where weapons weren't affected by egg quantity bonuses. Significantly increased mark duration.

RED WIDOW

New mechanism: The more eggs, the longer the reload time window.

LOONG

Optimized dragon behavior, now easier for players to control.

JADEWEAVE

Optimized artifact behavior, fixed the issue where artifacts wouldn't attack enemies.

ZANSHIN

Fixed the error where damage could be taken during dash attacks.

FLUORESCENT

Increased weapon damage and attack speed.

JINGU BANG

Fixed the error where spell damage wouldn't scale. Increased staff spinning range.

PULSEARC

Fixed damage loss error. Optimized lightning strike trigger mechanism, fixed lightning tracking logic error.

EUPHONY

Significantly increased sonic wave range, increased weapon attack speed. Removed combo mechanism.

NIRVANA

Mechanism optimization: Not attacking no longer breaks combo. Significantly increased sonic wave range and damage.

SWEETALK

Weapon attack changed to soft laser. Super Hatchmon now generates additional tracking bullets.

TOPSPIN

Fixed the error where tennis balls could be lost.

YOKO

Increased Hatchmon absorption speed.

SUNDER

Adjusted to Key faction weapon. Fixed critical chance error issue.

ASCEND

Increased Wisp absorption speed, improved spirit sword damage and flight speed.

PURGE

Fixed the error where tracking bullets couldn't deal multi-hit damage. Increased Wisp absorption speed.

CACKLE

Increased sonic ring speed and damage, increased Wisp absorption speed.

VERDICT

Increased weapon range. Optimized light spear generation logic, now won't attack lost targets.

STEEL TEETH

Attack speed bonuses now increase saw wheel duration.

TEMPEST

Increased thunder cloud movement speed. Fixed the error where bullets hitting thunder clouds would generate marks.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the character would remain in a weapon-raised stance after upgrading a weapon in the Soul Room .

Fixed a potential error that could occur when generating Relics .

Fixed an error that could occur when picking up the Null Sample with fist-type weapons.

Fixed a Relic synchronization error.

Fixed a blue screen issue that occurred when continuing a game.

Fixed an issue where attacking monsters would repeatedly grant energy.

Fixed an error that occurred when exiting and re-entering the game after a weapon reached its maximum level.

Fixed an issue where continuing the game would cause duplicates of Remote Harrow and other followers.

Fixed an issue where PULSEARC 's Lightning Bolt would attempt to track untrackable enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Magic Pocket function would malfunction for non-host players after reconnecting.

Fixed an issue where the Key Set would not take effect when entering a Challenge Room under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where gravity would behave abnormally when flying in the first room after continuing the game.

Fixed an issue where the invincibility effects of COGDRIVE and ZANSHIN would fail.

Balance Adjustments

Synthesized Food : Trigger chance increased. Now has a chance to drop Moldy Heart .

Godfather Disc : Now speeds up Egg incubation once per room after killing enemies.

Peking Opera : Trigger chance increased to 100%.

Shattered Note : Crystal cost adjusted to 1.

Aura Harp : Trigger chance increased, and the number of notes increases with each jump.

Taoist Talisman : Trigger chance adjusted to 100%.

Quake Bull : Crystal cost adjusted to 2.

Falcon Supplies : Added Moldy Heart and Rainbow Heart to the drop pool.

Arms Receipt : Now grants 5 additional bombs when collected.

Work Alarm : Crystal cost adjusted to 2.

Bridge Baby : Trigger chance adjusted to 100%.

Spartan Bloodline: Trigger chance adjusted to 100%.

Optimizations and Adjustments

The maximum number of Eggs you can hold is now capped at 99.

The Fishing Room and Zen Room will no longer be marked with a game room icon.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Also, please note that players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

Veewo Games