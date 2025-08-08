Improved

- Changed viewport settings, the font should not look (that) messed up for different screensizes other thatn 1920x1080. Since this stretches the UI, it might bring visual glitches especially in live race and auction view.

- Added some font options to the game, we can add others if requested

- Added stats page to the game (you have to toggle this on in the settings under SQL editor & stats page). You can see aggregate data about different parts in the game, even how long functions take. We mainly use this for dev and balancing, but thought we could open it up also

- Bookmark system, add horses to bookmarks to see them on the scouting page to easily follow them and scout them.

- Scouting system, assign scouts to increase knowledge about selected horses daily. Your owned horses gain knowledge over time.

- Scouting budget, set a yearly scouting budget which will increase the knowledge gain and will be billed monthly.

- Debug toggle under SQL editor & stats, where you can then in tooltip for horse stats see the current raw value and maximum raw value for debugging.