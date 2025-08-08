 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19528137 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- Changed viewport settings, the font should not look (that) messed up for different screensizes other thatn 1920x1080. Since this stretches the UI, it might bring visual glitches especially in live race and auction view.
- Added some font options to the game, we can add others if requested
- Added stats page to the game (you have to toggle this on in the settings under SQL editor & stats page). You can see aggregate data about different parts in the game, even how long functions take. We mainly use this for dev and balancing, but thought we could open it up also
- Bookmark system, add horses to bookmarks to see them on the scouting page to easily follow them and scout them.
- Scouting system, assign scouts to increase knowledge about selected horses daily. Your owned horses gain knowledge over time.
- Scouting budget, set a yearly scouting budget which will increase the knowledge gain and will be billed monthly.
- Debug toggle under SQL editor & stats, where you can then in tooltip for horse stats see the current raw value and maximum raw value for debugging.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link