8 August 2025 Build 19528049 Edited 8 August 2025 – 12:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Blink (teleport) no longer causes the player to fall below the floor

2.Fixed an issue where the second boss did not cast skills in phase 3

3.Starting a new game from the main menu after loading a save no longer affects player data

4.Defeating a boss and immediately starting a new game from the main menu no longer grants a new Soul Shard

Changed files in this update

