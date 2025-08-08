1.Blink (teleport) no longer causes the player to fall below the floor
2.Fixed an issue where the second boss did not cast skills in phase 3
3.Starting a new game from the main menu after loading a save no longer affects player data
4.Defeating a boss and immediately starting a new game from the main menu no longer grants a new Soul Shard
Multiple Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update