New Content Knock-up System: Each weapon category includes some knock-up capability. When enemies are launched, they enter an airborne state; following up can keep them airborne.
New Content Ancient Card — Humming Transmutation: While carried, players can obtain cards for all weapon types. After a card is played, the weapon in hand automatically transforms into the corresponding weapon type.
Content Optimization New Enemy Strategy System: Enemy behavior now uses a new algorithm, allowing more precise control over actions and damage
New Content New Difficulty — Advanced 8: A higher difficulty added after adopting the new enemy strategy system.
Next step: This is a routine maintenance update. Over the past month, our main focus has been developing the EAV5 version, which is an important release. We will open a test branch in the coming weeks.
New Ancient Card and New Strategy System
