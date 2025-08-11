New Content Knock-up System: Each weapon category includes some knock-up capability. When enemies are launched, they enter an airborne state; following up can keep them airborne.

New Content Ancient Card — Humming Transmutation: While carried, players can obtain cards for all weapon types. After a card is played, the weapon in hand automatically transforms into the corresponding weapon type.

Content Optimization New Enemy Strategy System: Enemy behavior now uses a new algorithm, allowing more precise control over actions and damage

New Content New Difficulty — Advanced 8: A higher difficulty added after adopting the new enemy strategy system.