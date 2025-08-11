 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19528019 Edited 11 August 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Content Knock-up System: Each weapon category includes some knock-up capability. When enemies are launched, they enter an airborne state; following up can keep them airborne.

  • New Content Ancient Card — Humming Transmutation: While carried, players can obtain cards for all weapon types. After a card is played, the weapon in hand automatically transforms into the corresponding weapon type.

  • Content Optimization New Enemy Strategy System: Enemy behavior now uses a new algorithm, allowing more precise control over actions and damage

  • New Content New Difficulty — Advanced 8: A higher difficulty added after adopting the new enemy strategy system.

  • Next step: This is a routine maintenance update. Over the past month, our main focus has been developing the EAV5 version, which is an important release. We will open a test branch in the coming weeks.

