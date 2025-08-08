- Added quest log scrolling with arrow keys
Bugfixes
- Fixed a missing chest in the last map for Ch3 (Alchemist Mansion)
- Fixed a bug where the player can get stuck in a wall when trying to enter the community of hate
- Fixed text bugs
V 0.3.2
