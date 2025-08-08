 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19527986 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added quest log scrolling with arrow keys

Bugfixes
- Fixed a missing chest in the last map for Ch3 (Alchemist Mansion)
- Fixed a bug where the player can get stuck in a wall when trying to enter the community of hate
- Fixed text bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 3914851
  • Loading history…
