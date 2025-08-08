Hello, Chefs! 🧑🏻‍🍳🦞

Thanks again for all your support and feedback during Early Access! We've been listening closely and working on small but meaningful improvements to enhance your restaurant management experience.

Here are some of the key points we heard from you:

More space is needed to grow the restaurant and serve a larger number of customers.

Prep cooks sometimes keep working past their scheduled hours, so there should be a clearer way to set their shift limits.

Sometimes, players just want to run the kitchen themselves without being interrupted or slowed down by staff behavior.

Based on that, we’ve added new features and refinements that give you more flexibility, control, and breathing room as your seaside kitchen continues to grow.

1. Restaurant Expansion

You can now expand your restaurant to accommodate more guests and grow your business. This expansion includes a larger kitchen, cold storage, staff room, and additional dining areas on both the first floor and the newly accessible second floor. Click the door next to the restroom to unlock the expansion once you reach level 20 and have at least $40,000 in funds.

2. Prep Cook Work Hour Settings

You can now set specific working hours for your prep cooks. This gives you greater control over your kitchen operations, allowing you to decide when they should stop prepping ingredients for the day.

3. Employee Control Update

Managing employees just got easier. You can right-click any employee to send them on a break, then they’ll head to the area behind the cashier to rest. When you're ready to have them back, just right-click again to bring them back to work.

We hope these changes help make managing your kitchen smoother and more fun. As part of our commitment during Early Access, we always open to all feedback and suggestions to make this game as mature as possible. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, don’t hesitate to share your thoughts or suggestions in the Discussions section. 😃

And, if you’re enjoying the game, we’d love to hear your thoughts in a Steam review! It really helps us grow and improve the experience for all.

Thank you for being part of the community.

Cheers! 🧑🏻‍🍳