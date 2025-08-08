- Reduced the volume of certain possessed object sound effects.
- Fixed an issue where the chat would not close when pressing ENTER.
- Fixed a rare issue where the survivor’s bag was not being created.
Changelog – Hotfix 3
Update notes via Steam Community
