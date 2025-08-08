 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19527805 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the volume of certain possessed object sound effects.
  • Fixed an issue where the chat would not close when pressing ENTER.
  • Fixed a rare issue where the survivor’s bag was not being created.

