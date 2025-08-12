 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19527794 Edited 12 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that could cause players to get locked out of the game when the multibattle panel was open during Faction Ops.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen when registering an account using Apple or Google.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3021541
