POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
8 August 2025 Build 19527766 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Koi-Koi Japan.

We have released the Ver.2.2.6 update today.
The main changes are as follows:

  • Partial revision of English text
  • Added missing German translations
  • Fixed minor bugs

Currently, the game supports Japanese, English, and German.
We plan to add more languages in future updates.

We appreciate your continued support for Koi-Koi Japan.

Zoo Games Links

Publisher Page
Steam Group
Zoo Games Official Website
Zoo Games Official X(Twitter)
Zoo Games Official BlueSky
Zoo Games Official YouTube Channel

Changed files in this update

Windows Koi-Koi Japan [Hanafuda playing cards] Content Depot 364931
macOS Koi-Koi Japan [Hanafuda playing cards] OSX Depot 364932
