We have released the Ver.2.2.6 update today.
The main changes are as follows:
- Partial revision of English text
- Added missing German translations
- Fixed minor bugs
Currently, the game supports Japanese, English, and German.
We plan to add more languages in future updates.
We appreciate your continued support for Koi-Koi Japan.
