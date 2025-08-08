NEW : Planets Visible toggle in Graphic Options!

Game's art style reverted to the original.

Fixed Prisoners bubble positions.

Fixed Anunnachy autobuy for Citizens Upgrade.

Minor fixes.

Hey everyone,

Your voice has come through loud and clear. As many of you know from the Early Access phase, this game has always been built around your feedback, and I underestimated how essential the visual identity was to the overall experience.

With this recent art rework, I clearly missed the mark.

First, I want to apologize for delaying the BigBang release due to the visual overhaul, and more importantly, for not involving you during these past months in this visual rework and for delivering an aesthetic that many of you felt didn’t match the game.

After several miscommunications with the current artist, I’ve decided to revert the game's art style back to its original version, which used AI-generated assets (outlined by hand by me, filled by AI). This will serve as a temporary solution until I’m certain I’ve found an artist who can fully reflect the game’s current style and mood, and bring you along for the journey in shaping the next visual rework together.

Also for new new players who discovered the game with version 1.0 or for long-time players who were looking forward to the new art, I’m sorry for the sudden shift in visuals overnight as we return to the game’s original look.

As always, I deeply appreciate your support and feedback. Being a solo developer, I genuinely couldn’t do this without your help.

Lastly, if you purchased a skin from the Skin Tab during the 1.0 launch, and would like a refund, feel free to open a ticket in the Support section on Discord.

Thank you again for sticking around.

—Soehnle