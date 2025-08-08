Current Version
B2025.8.8
- OK1-修复城堡界面右上角UI在窗口模式或者非正常比例分辨率下的问题
- OK2-修复东罗马帝国文官任命不受限制的问题
- OK3-文化血脉3原本虔诚+2每年改为+1学识属性
- OK4-移除文化血脉1虔诚+2每年的修正
- OK5-文化血脉4，增加10%概率获取虔诚的信徒特质，在教堂祈祷时，更容易受到上帝的祝福
- 每年3%的概率随即一个器官健康+1
- OK6-初始化游戏时，每一个封地都会随机到一个战场宽度数据，旧存档会兼容随机生成一个
- OK7-超长枪矛部队面对近战营队时，永远先手攻击
- OK8-技能牧师+1学识未生效的问题
- OK9-低于10人的营队，防御工事不会触发
- OK10-战术界面UI显示优化
- OK11-战场受阻延迟到达事件玩家自己触发的问题
- OK12-防御工事图标显示不正常的问题
- OK13-宗教随机事件不包括东罗马相关角色
- OK14-增加补员技能，时代修正, 以及东罗马官员补员修正
- OK15-东罗马帝国初始营队人数增加
- OK16-君士坦丁堡初始市民+1000,自由农+500
- OK17-东罗马皇帝开局,初始资金为50000
- OK18-东罗马皇帝更改税法时,所有直辖税务官和将军也会跟着更改
B2025.8.8
- OK1 - Fixed the issue where the UI in the top - right corner of the castle interface displays incorrectly in windowed mode or at non - standard resolution ratios.
- OK2 - Fixed the problem that there are no restrictions on the appointment of civil officials in the Eastern Roman Empire.
- OK3 - For Cultural Heritage 3, the original effect of "+2 piety per year" has been changed to "+1 learning attribute".
- OK4 - Removed the modifier of "+2 piety per year" for Cultural Heritage 1.
- OK5 - For Cultural Heritage 4, the probability of obtaining the "Pious Believer" trait is increased by 10%, making it easier to receive God's blessing when praying in the church. Additionally, there is a 3% annual probability of randomly increasing the health of one organ by 1.
- OK6 - When initializing the game, each fief will be randomly assigned a battlefield width value, and old save files will be compatible with the random generation of this value.
- OK7 - Pikemen units will always attack first when facing melee battalions/teams.
- OK8 - Fixed the issue where the "+1 learning" effect of the Priest skill does not take effect.
- OK9 - Defense fortifications will not be triggered for battalions/teams with fewer than 10 soldiers.
- OK10 - Optimized the UI display of the tactics interface.
- OK11 - Fixed the problem that the "battlefield obstruction and delayed arrival" event is triggered by the player themselves.
- OK12 - Fixed the issue where the icons of defense fortifications display abnormally.
- OK13 - Fixed the problem that Eastern Roman - related characters are not included in religious random events.
- OK14 - Added replenishment skills, era modifiers, and replenishment modifiers for Eastern Roman officials.
- OK15 - Increased the initial number of battalions/teams in the Eastern Roman Empire.
- OK16 - The initial number of citizens in Constantinople is increased by 1000, and the number of free farmers is increased by 500.
- OK17 - When the Eastern Roman Emperor starts the game, the initial funds are set to 50000.
- OK18 - When the Eastern Roman Emperor changes the tax law, all directly - administered tax officials and generals will also follow the change.
