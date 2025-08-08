 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19527700 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The first available public playtest build of Tales for the Long Nights!

This playtest features the first half of Act 1, up to the first Act boss, Infernus. It has all 12 playable mercenaries, 100+ abilities, hundreds of items and relics to use to build up a team-comp capable of surviving the first two days of the expedition!

The game is still in active development and as such, some of the content is still placeholder and much of it is still subject to change.

0.7.5 Changes:
Introduced tips for Gathering and Fishing controls.
Fixed the 'Confused' debuff interaction with Bosses.
Added Playtest controls to the Main Menu and the End of Demo screens.
Implemented links to feedback forms, discord and devlogs.

