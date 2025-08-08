 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19527618 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The "Masquerade" Update Is Here!

This is more than just a battle. Each arena is now a stage, with its own rules, secrets, and unpredictable roles. Not all enemies fight fair—some have a way of vanishing and reappearing where you least expect. Beware the shadows. Victory isn't always earned through firepower. Sometimes, the mind must lead where weapons cannot.

One level feels... different. As if someone — or something — is watching. But to understand, you’ll have to play your part to the end. Just be careful not to wake what sleeps. Or has it already awakened?...

New, level-specific perks have been introduced, making every stage a unique gameplay experience. Some levels hide bosses. Others offer surprises of a different kind. What awaits you? That’s for you to discover.

All maps have been reworked from the ground up — with new visuals, redesigned arenas, stunning reflections, and dynamic lighting.
"Masquerade" changes everything.
Are you ready to take the stage?

New DLCs have arrived, featuring powerful new tanks and exclusive level decoration packs!

Stand out like never before — only you will see the decorations you've unlocked, but everyone will see the tanks you bring to the battlefield.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Stay Alive On The Tank: Explosive Shells In The Darkness Content Depot 1704171
