Lots of things done this week for the public beta. Options for tags and pilot readbacks and improved runway logic. If this version is stable the default version will also be moved to this version giving the default version access to the workshop however the airport builder will still be beta.

The airplane tag can now be formatted via the radar settings page in game. Choose which data you want visible on the tag and where on the tag the data should be. It is also possible to toggle the background of the tag.

Additional settings have been added to the pilot readbacks. It is now its own page in the in-game menu. The volume for pilot does not transfer to the new system so this will have to be set during first session.

Also there has been issues with holding points that are close to other holding points, usually due to runways being close to each other. This should now be handled better and resolve issues like aircraft not entering runway or entering runway without handoff. However, it is still recommended to try to keep a good distance between holding points to avoid players accidentally selecting the wrong one.

Game

- Four more view slots added.

- Improved path following on curves.

- Fixed issue with arrivals and departures not alternating when queue at runway.

- Fixed long airport names overflowing in airport list.

- Fixed issue with tag blocking path setting.

- Fixed double handoff needed message in pop-up menu.

- Improved visibility of assigned stand and runway entry / exit point.

Builder

- Added shortcut to split line (T).

- Two more aircraft icons added.