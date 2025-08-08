Hello, Ranchers 😀🧑🏻‍🌾🐮

We’ve just released a new update focused on making your crafting and farming experience smoother and more organized. This patch introduces a few helpful additions that aim to reduce clutter, improve storage, and give you more flexibility as you play.

Here are some of the key points we heard from you:

Players wanted an alternative way to collect fish without having to rely solely on a fishing rod.

Nutrients can clutter the farm if not organized in one place.

Carrying more items at once would help reduce back-and-forth trips.

Players needed a way to assign an employee specifically to supply commodity machines throughout the day.

Based on your feedback, we’ve added several new features and improvements to better support your needs. We're continuing to improve iteratively and incrementally, delivering meaningful updates step by step 😀

1. New Employee Skill: Commodity Machine Worker

Assign an employee to supply ingredients to your commodity machines. This role ensures machines remain stocked and production continues without constant oversight. It's perfect for reducing micromanagement and keeping your farm operations efficient.

2. New Tool: Fishing Trap (Unlocks at Level 15)

You can now place fish traps in lake to catch fish over time. It’s a hands-free method to collect fish ingredients, giving you more freedom to focus on farming or managing the store.

3. Nutrient Storage (Unlocks at Level 17)

No more scattered nutrients cluttering your farm. Nutrient Storage allows you to store nutrients produced from your machines neatly in one place, helping you keep things clean and organized.

4. Medium Box Container - Hold 96 Items (Unlocks at Level 19)

The Medium Box Container offers a higher storage capacity with up to 96 item slots. It’s perfect for transporting and organizing farm commodities such as harvested crops, animal products, and other bulk items. Ideal for players with a growing inventory and a busy farming operation.

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Fixed an issue where wild birds could be placed in animal pens.

Fixed controller input not working correctly in employee growbed settings.

Fixed farm decorations getting stuck when loading from a different save file.

Fixed employees not moving when their path was blocked by decorations.

Thank you for playing and supporting the game. Your feedback continues to shape every improvement we make. We hope these updates bring more flexibility, smoother workflows, and a more enjoyable experience to your farm.

As always, if you enjoy the game we’d be grateful if you leaving a review, and don’t hesitate to leave your thoughts or suggestions in the Discussions section.

Happy playing! 😀🐄🐓

