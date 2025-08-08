Hi, everyone, welcome to another week's developer's diary.This week, the story continues in Dana. With the imminent threats from the machines temporarily stopped, the path to the north can now reopen. However, things will not be so simple. In this week's story, we step into the grim, dark side of the Nise Federation's history. There are things about genocide, cross-species breeding, censored history, information quarantine, and unnecessary cruelty that are all totally suitable for all 7-year-old kids, according to Stellaris. :DIt's time for the wolf pack to resurface.People who have played one of the DLCs of SAPC++ may already know what I am talking about. It's the tribe of [redacted] that in all official records of the Nise Federation does not exist as their very existence contradicts the legend of the ancient hero king they are worshiping.Thus, the North Legion is here to [redacted]. However, as someone as clever as a certain count, he has his own plan and may not carry out this order of [redacted]. Thus, the North Legion is currently actually [redacted] with this tribe of [redacted].Anyway, to progress the story, we now need some more characters.Unlike the Nise Federation, which rapidly modernized its arsenal after making contact with the outside world, the tribe of [redacted] still seems primitive.Yet, appearance can be deceiving. Otherwise, they will not be able to hold their ground against many of their enemies. In the upcoming stories, you may learn their secrets and history from another perspective.Of course, they also have some legendary returning characters whose names echo from this game's past.In addition to the story content, this week's updates include things such as 15 new skill icons......and machine voices that announce whether an elevator is going up or down. Please feel free to find all the details in the full update log below.Meanwhile, the support to Ukraine has also been fully restored this week.It's another step to build a beautiful future for this legendary game. There will be a lot more to come!The full update log of this week:20250802English##########Content################[Skill]The "Righteous Vengeance" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Hit Till They Talk" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "House Destroyer" skill now has a new icon.简体中文##########Content################【技能】神圣复仇现在有了一个新图标。【技能】刑讯逼供现在有了一个新图标。【技能】拆家现在有了一个新图标。20250803English##########Content################[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. (Time for some grimdark content.)[Wiki]Updated the Siege of Dana page.[Dana Shelter]New Location: Dana Secret Tunnel. (It's still in an early WIP stage.)[Butterfly]Dana Secret Tunnel is a Dana Underground location. Thus, you can teleport out from there.[Dana Shelter]Once you have reached the Secret Tunnel, you can now directly fast travel there from the elevator. (An option window will appear, and you can decide where you go.)[Dana Secret Tunnel]The exit allows you to chose if you want to go to Dana Shelter or the previous underground tunnel.简体中文##########Content################【达那围城战】剧情继续（是时候来一些更阴暗的内容了。）【维基】更新了达那围城战的页面。【达那避难所】新地点：达那密道。（目前还在早期开发阶段）【蝴蝶之翼】达那密道是一个达那地下地点，所以，你可以从那里传送出来。【达那避难所】在你首次抵达过密道之后，你可以从电梯快速移动过去。（会有一个选项窗口。你可以选择去哪里。）【达那密道】出口允许你选择返回避难所还是之前的密道。20250804English##########Content################[Character Customization]Added two more playable appearances. One male and one female. (Those are Dolovian that will appear in future stories.)简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】增加了两个新的可用角色外观。一男一女。（这些是之后剧情中会出现的多洛维人。）20250805English##########Content################[Skill]The "I Am Your Shield" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Rolling on the Floor" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Exciting Chemical" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Icy Claw" skill now has a new icon.[Localization]All the localization data of procedurally generated furniture is now in its own file.[Furniture]New Furniture: 2 more wolf statues.[Shopping]Random furniture vendors and the manager at No.181 River Road now sell those wolf statues.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added more decorations.[Dana Shelter]Added 2 recycle bins. (To some, this means infinite resource.)简体中文##########Content################【技能】【吾为君之盾】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【满地打滚】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【化学兴奋剂】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【冰封利爪】现在有了一个新图标。【本地化】所有的过程生成家具的本地化数据被移动到了一个单独的文件中。【家具】新家具：2个狼雕像【购物】随机的家具商人和清河路181号的经理现在会贩卖这些狼雕像。【达那密道】加入了更多的装饰物。【达那避难所】加入了两个废品回收垃圾桶。（对某些人来说，这是无限的资源点。）20250806English##########Content################[Skill]The "Waves of Fatigue" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Emergency Hug" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Body Slam" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Endure Pain" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Ruthless Competition" skill now has a new icon.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Rats may now appear in this location.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added more decorations. The elevator at the end of the tunnel is changed to a ladder.[Pet]When you pet a wolf from the menu, the game now plays a sound effect of the wolf. (Previously, it played the sound effect of dogs.)##########System##################[Pet]Added a unified function to check if a pet is a wolf.简体中文##########Content################【技能】【倦怠广播】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【紧急抱抱】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【冲撞】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【承受痛苦】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【无情竞争】现在有了一个新图标。【达那密道】这个区域现在有老鼠。【达那密道】加入了更多的装饰物。通道尽头的电梯更换为了一个楼梯。【宠物】现在在你从菜单中爱抚一条狼的时候，会播放狼的音效。（此前是狗的音效。）##########System##################【宠物】加入了一个统一的函数来判断一只宠物是否是狼20250807English##########Content################[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable female appearance.[Audio Asset]Added machine announcer sounds "Going Up" and "Going Down." (They are made for the next DLC. But, I think they may work quite well for the main game too.)简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】增加了一个新可用女性角色外观。【声音资源】加入了机器广播【向上】和【向下】的声音。（原本是在下个DLC中使用的音效。但是，我认为它们也可以在主游戏中使用。）20250808English##########Content################[Dana Shelter]The elevator now announces "Going Down" and "Going Up" in a machine voice.[Ardham Hotel]The elevator now announces "Going Down" and "Going Up" in a machine voice.[Site Demeter]Most of the elevators now announce "Going Down" and "Going Up" in a machine voice. (There is one exception. If you know it, you know it. :P)[Skill]The "Adapt Environment" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Ultrasonic Lithotripsy" skill now has a new icon.[Skill]The "Horrible Baby Cry" skill now has a new icon.简体中文##########Content################【达那避难所】电梯现在会有【向上】和【向下】的机械语音。【阿德汉姆旅店】电梯现在会有【向上】和【向下】的机械语音。【前哨基地-德米特】大多数的电梯会有【向上】和【向下】的机械语音。（除了一个之外。知道的人知道，不知道的人不知道。:P）【技能】【适应环境】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【超声波碎石术】现在有了一个新图标。【技能】【可怕的婴儿哭声】现在有了一个新图标。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场