Hello.



This update focuses on diplomacy and some UI changes. Countries now have to declare war on each other. They can band together and fight against others by forming alliances. UI is now updated too.





Notes:

-Added diplomacy.

-Removed the music player (for now, there will be more UI changes soon and it will be likely re-added).

-Changed all scripts to now use diplomacy functions, including our character AIs.

-Unified country and region panels. You can find more info about countries by switching tabs.

-Alliance map mode.

-An alliance gets disbanded if it owns the whole world, forcing the game to end with only one country left.

-Backwards compatibility for AI Scripts. It will auto-declare wars on your targets, but I highly recommend updating your scripts.

Moving forward, I am planning to add leaderboards and god controls to the game.

If you're a script creator, check here: observe.fandom.com/wiki/Functions

Also, please join our Discord and help shape Observe's future