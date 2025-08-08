- Fixes several critical bugs
- Pie charts can now have color specifc labels, not either pie has got its color yet
- Army Power projection now a have a piechart showing the "power" of your different kind of units
- AI now values its provinces more (based on its calculations)
- AI now values civil goods less
- Wealth Tax got nerfed and Trade Tax was boosted again
- Corruption is now costlier and harder on invest in
- Fascist and Communist regime now can be taken even if you miss the other own ideas if you > 90 value
- Public Land will transform into Collectivized Land under Proletarian Dictatorship (but this won't change the functionality of it)
1.0.6 Hotfix
