8 August 2025 Build 19527400 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes several critical bugs
  • Pie charts can now have color specifc labels, not either pie has got its color yet
  • Army Power projection now a have a piechart showing the "power" of your different kind of units
  • AI now values its provinces more (based on its calculations)
  • AI now values civil goods less
  • Wealth Tax got nerfed and Trade Tax was boosted again
  • Corruption is now costlier and harder on invest in
  • Fascist and Communist regime now can be taken even if you miss the other own ideas if you > 90 value
  • Public Land will transform into Collectivized Land under Proletarian Dictatorship (but this won't change the functionality of it)

Changed files in this update

