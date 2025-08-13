[Major Update]

1. The Kingdom Mayhem Conquest Season [Alfheim's Defense] has begun. The war horn resounds in Valhalla, and the mysterious gates of Alfheim open wide for the Heroes!

2. New event [Galaxy Treasure Mine] will be unlocked as the game progresses. Let's double the fun together!

3. New event [Mead and Merriment]. Drink mead heartily and gather rare delicacies! Your culinary skills will be recorded in the sagas. Come and join us!

4. Added a Tribe Flag Tower bulk construction preset feature, allowing Tribe Leaders to deploy, coordinate strategies, and manage with ease!



[New]

1. Added SX Season Skills [Leshy's Grudge], [Danger Omen], and [Blood Eagle Punishment], visible after the Kingdom enters the Conquest Season [Alfheim's Defense]

2. Added the Hero Level Reset function, which allows Hero levels to be reset with a single tap, and a portion of the Hero Experience will be returned

3. [2024 Viking Festival] event series Skins return for a limited time: [Forest Spring], [Divine Revelation], [Joyful Music], [Floral Crown Warrior], and [Viridian Wilderness]

4. Added Chief Ranking reward for the Kingdom Mayhem - Battle Preparation event: limited-time avatar frame [Wings of Judgment]

5. Added Hero Voice volume adjustment setting option



[Adjustments]

1. Raised the base Hero attributes of the hero "Yvette": Yvette's overall healing and damage capabilities have been improved

2. Adjusted the interactive experience of the [Tribe] management interface

3. Adjusted reward distribution of some events and packs

4. Raised the grade of [Journey Prelude] series Skins and unlock items to [Epic], and also updated the corresponding Collector Experience Value; adjusted the grade of Skin unlock items to match the grade of the Skins

5. Increased the proportion of Blessed material quests in [Conquest Quests]

6. Reduce the number of Workers to unlock the [Worker Info] priority setting function