Major Changes and Improvements
- Improved Enemy Healthbars: All enemey healtbars now feature an improved more consitent color scheme. All healthbars are now much more responsive displaying dealt damage improving the overall combat feel. Boss HP bars have received these improvements as well.
- Exchanging stashed weapon now has a 2s cooldown to prevent resetting cooldowns of various skills, companions or attacks which are gamebreaking and not intended.
- Improved localisations
- Improved cinder colossus AoE field perspective
