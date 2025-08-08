 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19527275 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With Update 1.0.1.5 we are introducing improvements to all enemy and boss HP bars to make combat overall feel more responsive and snappier. We are also introducing a cooldown to exchanging your stashed weapon along further improvements.

Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3

Major Changes and Improvements

  • Improved Enemy Healthbars: All enemey healtbars now feature an improved more consitent color scheme. All healthbars are now much more responsive displaying dealt damage improving the overall combat feel. Boss HP bars have received these improvements as well.
  • Exchanging stashed weapon now has a 2s cooldown to prevent resetting cooldowns of various skills, companions or attacks which are gamebreaking and not intended.
  • Improved localisations
  • Improved cinder colossus AoE field perspective


You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.

Changed files in this update

