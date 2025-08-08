 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19527260 Edited 8 August 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Added new armors to Armorsmith's inventory.

VISUALS

  • Made some lightning adjustments.

  • Made some minor object placement changes.

PERFORMANCE

  • Optimized some objects that could cause huge performance issues.

MISSIONS

  • Made some minor adjustments to dialogues.

BALANCE

  • Made some adjustments to enemy placements.

AUDIO

  • Disabled the audio that plays when rescuing companions.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed some materials not being rendered properly.

  • Fixed an issue where drag & dropping items to companion inventories can cause the items to disappear.

  • Fixed an issue where drag & dropping items to a companions inventory causes them to appear in other companions inventories.

  • Fixed an issue where some npc's not being rendered correctly.

🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and passion! We’re working hard to make the world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us!

Changed files in this update

