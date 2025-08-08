GAMEPLAY
Added new armors to Armorsmith's inventory.
VISUALS
Made some lightning adjustments.
Made some minor object placement changes.
PERFORMANCE
Optimized some objects that could cause huge performance issues.
MISSIONS
Made some minor adjustments to dialogues.
BALANCE
Made some adjustments to enemy placements.
AUDIO
Disabled the audio that plays when rescuing companions.
BUG FIXES
Fixed some materials not being rendered properly.
Fixed an issue where drag & dropping items to companion inventories can cause the items to disappear.
Fixed an issue where drag & dropping items to a companions inventory causes them to appear in other companions inventories.
Fixed an issue where some npc's not being rendered correctly.
🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and passion! We’re working hard to make the world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us!
