GAMEPLAY

Added new armors to Armorsmith's inventory.

VISUALS

Made some lightning adjustments.

Made some minor object placement changes.

PERFORMANCE

Optimized some objects that could cause huge performance issues.

MISSIONS

Made some minor adjustments to dialogues.

BALANCE

Made some adjustments to enemy placements.

AUDIO

Disabled the audio that plays when rescuing companions.

BUG FIXES

Fixed some materials not being rendered properly.

Fixed an issue where drag & dropping items to companion inventories can cause the items to disappear.

Fixed an issue where drag & dropping items to a companions inventory causes them to appear in other companions inventories.

Fixed an issue where some npc's not being rendered correctly.

🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and passion! We’re working hard to make the world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us!