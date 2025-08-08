JoshGeoff Weiner Simulator Early Access!

Hey everyone! We’re excited to announce that the Early Access release of JoshGeoff Weiner Simulator is out now! This is your first chance to step into the beautifully bizarre world of JGWS, set in the grungy sites of the UK.

To purchase JGWS, simply go to our Store Page or click below:

What to Expect in JGWS' Early Access:

- 5 Maps on release, including Weiner Town, Kiev Central, Silverstone, Bus Station and Bike Depot.

- The guarantee of regular updates that push new maps and features, improvements and bug fixes based on player feedback.

How will Early Access affect the pricing of JGWS?:

On Early Access launch, JGWS will be £4.29 / US$4.99, with a 10% discount for the first 7 days. During Early Access, we may change the pricing of JGWS as we ship new content (such as new maps).

We want to hear what your feedback and bug reports via our Bugs Discussions page, or via our Discord Server.

Buy and play the Early Access now to steal all our collectibles!

Oh, I nearly forgot. Here's our updating Roadmap for JGWS, including our 6th map...