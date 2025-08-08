 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19527224 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We identified a critical bug and have released an urgent hotfix.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where parameters for stairs and lights were not loading correctly.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Pocket items from being used on chests and similar storage.

Changed depots in beta_open branch

View more data in app history for build 19527224
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2739591
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link