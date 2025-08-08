We identified a critical bug and have released an urgent hotfix.
Fixes
Fixed an issue where parameters for stairs and lights were not loading correctly.
Fixed a bug that prevented Pocket items from being used on chests and similar storage.
Changed depots in beta_open branch