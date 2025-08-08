 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19527136 Edited 8 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed combats in bot games not being displayed sometimes
  • Fixed certain tooltips flickering endlessly
  • Fixed vertical text in leader tooltips (keywords for leader tooltips are disabled for now)

