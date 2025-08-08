Someone said once science is built on the "shoulders of giants". I know it was intended as a pun and I'm using it out of context but I'll go with it anyway. The giants of today are our living professors, physicists, computer scientists and mathematicians that actively keep the fields growing and distillate knowledge in ways (incomprehensible science papers, or succinct, using metaphors, whatever it takes) that we can understand it in our modern era. I never thought it would be so hard to find actual quotes from contemporary scientists, I always thought that opinions are like nipples, everyone has one. Turns out, the people closest to the work often say the least, while those farthest from it have an opinion on everything.

The main thing in this patch is a complete overhaul of the quote system in tutorials. Each puzzle now has a quote (sometimes more than one, from different scientists that never even got the chance to work together!) that exists there to enforce the lesson the tutorial puzzle is giving beyond what the Sages have to say. The old system had quotes from yoga teachers sneak in our random quote system about quantum physics and after this patch they left the server. The new quotes have been tediously researched and hand-picked to fit the tutorial puzzles. There still is room for improvement, but we are getting there.

Speaking of the server, we are gradually taking stuff to be playable offline. It will take some time but progress is made. Seeing how people play QO has helped (and continues to) a TON in making sure the learning curve is smoothened, puzzles do what they intend to (teach a concept) and are solvable by people with different backgrounds including those who are not even here to learn quantum mechanics but simply enjoy some good open-ended puzzle solving.

I'd advise everyone to redo the lessons in the first two rings (what gamers call tutorials) on Quantum Computing/ Physics. This patch brings a lot of small changes in how information is presented to you over the first 3 hours of play (the most important ones tbh. You will either feel you are learning quantum in a way you haven't had the chance before or want to alt+f4, this is why the intros still remain for me the most important thing to ensure they do their job).

Soon(ish):

QO Offline mode, font size and colorblind settings