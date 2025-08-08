Good morning, fellow dating club owners! Our crowdfunding campaign for merchandise is coming to an end soon! As of this announcement, 837 owners have already supported our campaign, raising a total of ¥192,892.60. This is a fantastic achievement for those of you who are starting a crowdfunding campaign for the first time (does a backflip, then bows deeply to the participating fans).

We'd also like to sincerely say thank you to everyone.

- Nephew: Keep going! Why are you done with just one sentence?

- Art Teacher: Why didn't you say anything?

- Nephew: I'm socially anxious!

- Art Teacher: Me too!

By the way, all the merchandise from this crowdfunding campaign is limited edition merchandise. After the campaign ends, only a small amount will remain as rewards for future events (will there be any?). They won't be released again. So, interested owners, don't hesitate! Buy as much as you can!

Portal: https://zhongchou.modian.com/item/148212.html

Choose your preferred tier and purchase now to support us! Thank you all for choosing the "Yue Lao Qian Yuan" tier and adding four pillows (please delete this sentence).

- Boss, you don't want to buy out-of-print merchandise on Xianyu at a 10x premium, do you?

\[Latest Product Images]

The expected frantic footsteps didn't arrive. Instead, a familiar figure swaggered through the door. Yes, it was my nephew, and he arrived with new merchandise images!

- Good morning, my nephew, I miss you... Wait, don't throw durian at me! (Holds up new merchandise) Please take a look!

Life-size pillow (Amazing colorful black, never changing the original draft)

Plain laser hot stamping

Postcard

Now, most of our merchandise has actual images! Additionally, you can see photos of the first batch of merchandise in this update~

https://www.modian.com/project/update/detail/188172

Regarding the laser tickets and marriage certificates, we're currently refining the details with the manufacturer, so they might not be available in time for this update. Once the proofs arrive, we'll send you an update with the actual photos! Don't worry, everything is going according to plan.jpg

\[Nephew's words of advice]

As the saying goes, if you can't remember something important once, say it several times. Supporters of the crowdfunding campaign, please be sure to read the following notes carefully: