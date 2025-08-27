Hey everyone,

We are so excited to bring you this new update as we know a lot of you have been wanting multiple trains since we launched! We really hope you love this new addition and all the other features we’ve included as part of this major update🙂

Watch the updated trailer here!

Here's what there is to look forward to:



New assets:

🔀2 New crossing pieces

🌴Various tree types (a palm tree even, oooohh tropical)

New functions:

🚂You can now build up to 10 trains in your world!

💥They will explode if they meet each other, though…

🚦A train signal which lets you control traffic in your world by giving the trains green and red light signals!

🛤️We added a new layer of train controlling complexity by giving you access to 3 new track pieces - this is for the professionals among us











🐛We’ve also worked on a few bug fixes including one that wouldn’t let you delete certain elements and another where specific tiles would build up on top and inside of each other by accident. We hope this update means less pesky bugs but we will be keeping our eyes peeled for your feedback on this so we can keep squashing them!

🪧The game is on a 20% discount for the next week so if you were waiting for a sign to buy Islands & Trains, this is it!

That’s all for now folks, be sure to check it out and share your thoughts with us!

Talk soon 👋

Akos & Fabi 🧡