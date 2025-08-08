Blade dodging is in the midst of being updated, it requires a whole rework of its system for better improvement due to how janky I originally made it.
But mowing simulator environment has been improved!
Hexshots now has a very familiar style of showing hints where the enemy objectives are, and successfully clearing one gives you more time to find the next, it also has some basic graphics improvements.
Mowing Simulator and Hexshots Improvement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2371681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update