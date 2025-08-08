 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19526830 Edited 8 August 2025 – 10:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Blade dodging is in the midst of being updated, it requires a whole rework of its system for better improvement due to how janky I originally made it.

But mowing simulator environment has been improved!
Hexshots now has a very familiar style of showing hints where the enemy objectives are, and successfully clearing one gives you more time to find the next, it also has some basic graphics improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2371681
