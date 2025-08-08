 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19526775 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
一、[New Plugin]

1. A new plugin has been added: [Steady Steps], with a 50% increase in the speed of straightening out. The price is 600 plugin fragments.

2. In the drop list, the drop of [Plugin Fragments] has been added. For ordinary enemies, it is 10 to 15; for [Rebellious], it is 30 to 60. The dropped resources will double in quantity based on the difficulty level.

3. In the [Armor] system, a new mechanism has been added: [Hardness Recovery Rate 100%].

4. The restrictions for unlocking advanced skills for enemies have been re-adjusted: [Adventurer] 0 people can unlock, [Hero] 1 person can unlock, [Master] 2 people can unlock, [Heroic] 3 people can unlock, and [Legendary] 2 people can unlock.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3687111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link