一、[New Plugin]



1. A new plugin has been added: [Steady Steps], with a 50% increase in the speed of straightening out. The price is 600 plugin fragments.



2. In the drop list, the drop of [Plugin Fragments] has been added. For ordinary enemies, it is 10 to 15; for [Rebellious], it is 30 to 60. The dropped resources will double in quantity based on the difficulty level.



3. In the [Armor] system, a new mechanism has been added: [Hardness Recovery Rate 100%].



4. The restrictions for unlocking advanced skills for enemies have been re-adjusted: [Adventurer] 0 people can unlock, [Hero] 1 person can unlock, [Master] 2 people can unlock, [Heroic] 3 people can unlock, and [Legendary] 2 people can unlock.